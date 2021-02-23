Imminent start for 330 homes on edge of town

Published: 6:00 AM February 23, 2021

A CGI image of what the Marham Park development by Bellway in Fornham All Saints, Bury St Edmunds, could look like - Credit: Bellway

Work to build 330 new homes near Bury St Edmunds is due to begin imminently after developers were given the final planning approval.

Two parcels of land at Marham Park in Fornham All Saints, on the edge of Bury St Edmunds, will be developed with 330 homes - 251 private and 79 affordable properties, after developers Bellway Homes secured the final planning approval for design, layout and appearance by West Suffolk Council.

Outline permission was granted back in April 2020 for the 22.9 acre site when the development was being led by Countryside Properties Ltd. Bellway acquired the site after that and has confirmed it is keen to start work on site imminently.

The new developments are to be called Bronze Fields and Saxon Heath.

The plot of land in Fornham St Martin for the 330 homes. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS - Credit: Google Maps

Richard Burrows, managing director of Bellway Essex, said: “Marham Park is fast becoming an established new community for Bury St Edmunds. We are pleased to be part of this new phase of the development.

“The land, known as parcels A and B of Marham Park, has planning consent for up to 330 homes. Our plan is to deliver a wide range of houses and apartments.

“Bellway Essex and Bellway Eastern Counties would each develop one parcel of the land. This approach would speed up delivery of these much-needed new homes.”

The private homes will be a mix of two, three and four bedroom houses and apartments, with the affordable properties will be one and two bedroom apartments and houses between two and four bedrooms.

Phil Standen, managing director for Bellway Eastern Counties, said: “Marham Park has become the go-to location for people moving to Bury St Edmunds, while also catering for the needs of the local housing market.

“Bellway has sought to provide homes that truly offer something for every homebuyer, whatever their requirements and budget.

“Aside from providing high-quality private and affordable housing, Bellway’s developments at Marham Park will support jobs in construction and throughout the wider local economy.”

Objections had initially been lodged by the lead local flood authority and county highways teams over flood basin arrangements, pedestrian and cycle plans and some homes having triple parking spaces one in front of the other.

However, those were addressed prior to approval by planning officers earlier this month.