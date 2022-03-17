News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
First residents move into final-phase homes at huge development

Mariam Ghaemi

Published: 11:30 AM March 17, 2022
Sales advisors at the Bronze Fields development at Marham Park, Bury St Edmunds

Sales advisors at the Bronze Fields development at Marham Park, Bury St Edmunds - Credit: Bellway Homes

The first residents have moved into a development of nearly 200 properties that forms part of the 1,000-home Marham Park estate in Bury St Edmunds.

Bellway is building 198 new homes at its Bronze Fields site at Marham Park, on the outskirts of the town.

The company will offer 156 two, three and four-bedroom houses for private sale, with 42 affordable homes to be made available to local people through rent or shared ownership.

The Thespian showhome at Bellway’s Bronze Fields development at Marham Park, Bury St Edmunds

The Thespian showhome at Bellway’s Bronze Fields development at Marham Park, Bury St Edmunds - Credit: Steve Baker

The development is part of a wider 330-home neighbourhood, forming the final phase of the Marham Park consortium. Ashberry Homes, part of the Bellway group, is building another 132 new homes on adjoining land known as Saxon Heath. 

Rachael Gatehouse, sales manager for Bellway Eastern Counties, said: "It is always a landmark day for us when we are able to welcome the first residents onto a development.

"There has been a great deal of interest in Bronze Fields since we launched the site and it will be exciting to see the community forming as people move in.

“We look forward to welcoming more and more homebuyers onto the development as a new community begins to take shape." 

Bellway opened two showhomes at Bronze Fields at the end of 2021, enabling people to walk around a finished house and envisage how their new home could look.

Prospective buyers Maria Lava and James Simpson with Bellway sales advisor Leah.

Prospective buyers Maria Lava and James Simpson with Bellway sales advisor Leah - Credit: Steve Baker

Ms Gatehouse said: "The on-site sales office has been busy taking calls from house hunters keen to have a look inside the showhomes – the four-bedroom Scrivener and the three-bedroom Thespian.

"These homes are part of Bellway’s flagship Artisan Collection which is a range of homes developed based on decades of customer feedback.

“Both properties are perfect examples of the high specification and superb finish that buyers can expect. Our interior designers have done a fantastic job in creating beautiful interiors to provide inspiration to buyers. The open-plan, flexible living spaces have been well received by our visitors.    

“Add to this the semi-rural setting and a picture begins to form of why our first customers came to select Bronze Fields as the ideal location for their new home.”

The living room of the Thespian showhome at Bellway’s Bronze Fields development in Bury St Edmunds

The living room of the Thespian showhome at Bellway’s Bronze Fields development in Bury St Edmunds - Credit: Steve Baker

There is currently a selection of three and four-bedroom houses available at Bronze Fields, with prices starting at £304,995.

For more information about the homes visit the website or call or call the sales team on 01284 545375.

