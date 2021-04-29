Final decision made on 80 homes in Mid Suffolk

Published: 4:30 PM April 29, 2021

Final approval has been given for 80 homes in Stowupland in the pipeline for more than a year.

Outline planning permission to develop land off Gipping Road was approved in October, with Mid Suffolk District Council's development control B committee unanimously approving the final matters - scale, access, appearance, layout and landscaping - at its meeting on Wednesday.

The site sits adjacent to land already being developed by Bloor Homes for 194 homes - Trinity Meadows - with the latest site effectively acting as an additional phase of work.

Nicky Parsons on behalf of the developers said it is "a scheme that will successfully deliver a high quality development that complements the neighbouring scheme, delivers a proposal that is consistent with planning policy and without objection from the parish council".

She added that it also "delivers an important crossing facility that the parish council has been trying for a very long time to secure and is something the local community actually wants".

It is understood that a pedestrian crossing in Church Road must be delivered before any homes can be built.

The development will feature 35% of homes being designated affordable, while a £50,000 contribution to improve the A1120/B1115 junction among other financial requirements have already been agreed.

Councillors praised developers for working with the parish council on ironing out issues, as well as the level of planting and drainage basin design.

Ward councillors Rachel Eburne and Keith Welham said the Church Road crossing was crucial and "residents need to be clear this crossing will go ahead before there is any further development".

The proposals have been a long running project, with the 80-homes plan submitted in spring 2020 just weeks after proposals for 70 homes on the same land had been rejected. That was on the basis it was outside the village boundary.

The council's committee narrowly approved outline planning permission in August by eight votes to seven following a three-and-a-half hour debate, with outline approval completed in October.

The site has been allocated for homes in the council's emerging local plan, but had not been listed for housing in the village's neighbourhood plan.