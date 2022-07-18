64 homes in Suffolk village set for refusal

Controversial proposals for 64 homes in a Suffolk village which were quashed by the High Court now look set to be rejected by councillors too.

Catesby Development Land Ltd's plans for land east of Sand Hill in Boxford have been with Babergh District Council's planners for three years and still the future of the site is not resolved.

Councillors refused planning permission for 80 homes in autumn 2019 because it couldn't be demonstrated there was need to develop that site outside the village settlement boundary, but revised plans for 64 properties were approved by Babergh's planning committee in June 2020.

However, that permission was quashed when Boxford Parish Council brought forward a judicial review.

Now Babergh's planning committee is being asked to redetermine the application on July 27 - and this time councillors are being recommended to refuse it.

Officers say while the plan for 64 homes on 14 acres and provision of land for a community use building has not changed, there has been an independent highways report commissioned, site visits, and new policies created in an emerging Boxford Neighbourhood Plan (NP).

Babergh planning officers say the housing proposals should be rejected because of the conflict with the NP, the authority has a near-seven-year supply of land for homes, and the "unacceptable and severe" impact it would have on the village road network.

Boxford Parish Council says the community facility is not needed and would affect the viability of existing facilities, while there would be safety issues on Ellis Street and Swan Street.

While Suffolk Highways argues that the increased traffic flows along Swan Street would be "minimal", Babergh says the road is the easiest and favoured route in and out of the village and would be the road most residents would take.

A report said: "It is considered that the cumulative impact of the development in relation to the highway network cannot be accommodated within the existing highway infrastructure of the village and will exacerbate existing issues along Swan Street, which would ultimately have a severe and detrimental impact within the village."

The council has also received 83 further objections in addition to more than 120 to previous plans.