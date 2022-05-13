News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Housing

Plans lodged for six homes in pretty Suffolk village

Author Picture Icon

Toby Lown

Published: 4:00 PM May 13, 2022
Man on construction site building a house

The plans are a down-scaled version of plans previously refused planning permission. - Credit: Archant

Plans for six homes in a Suffolk village have been submitted - after developers scaled down earlier proposals.

The project, submitted to Babergh District Council, is set for land to the south of Daking Avenue, in Boxford.

The scheme is made up of six two-bedroom homes.

Planning permission has previously been denied on the site - however, these plans have been revised and downscaled from the previous application, which included larger homes with double garages.

The design statement for the scheme, prepared by Dean Jay Pearce architectural design and planning, says the plans "would represent an asset to the local community in regards to housing tenure stock provision of a type needed but rarely built to serve smaller households and a widely acknowledged changing demographic in the region into the future".

A decision on the plans is expected in June.

More information on the plans (DC/22/02448) can be found here.

Housing News
Planning
Planning and Development
Sudbury News

Don't Miss

Land off the A11 north of Red Lodge where a masterplan for 300 homes has been drawn up

West Suffolk Council

Consultation set to start on plans for 300 new homes near village

Jason Noble, Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon
Hengrave thatch home fire

Suffolk Live News

Investigation into thatched cottage fire concludes and cause revealed

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon
A number of suspected of bombs have been dug up on a building site in Bury St Edmunds. A 100m cordon

Suffolk Highways | Video

Cordon lifted after suspected bombs found in Bury St Edmunds

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
The former swimming pool in Recreation Way, Mildenhall.

West Suffolk Council

'Old and costly' swimming pool to be demolished

Jason Noble, Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon