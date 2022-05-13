Plans lodged for six homes in pretty Suffolk village

The plans are a down-scaled version of plans previously refused planning permission. - Credit: Archant

Plans for six homes in a Suffolk village have been submitted - after developers scaled down earlier proposals.

The project, submitted to Babergh District Council, is set for land to the south of Daking Avenue, in Boxford.

The scheme is made up of six two-bedroom homes.

Planning permission has previously been denied on the site - however, these plans have been revised and downscaled from the previous application, which included larger homes with double garages.

The design statement for the scheme, prepared by Dean Jay Pearce architectural design and planning, says the plans "would represent an asset to the local community in regards to housing tenure stock provision of a type needed but rarely built to serve smaller households and a widely acknowledged changing demographic in the region into the future".

A decision on the plans is expected in June.

More information on the plans (DC/22/02448) can be found here.