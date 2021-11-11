Plans in motion to turn Bradfield Methodist church into a house
A planning application to turn a Methodist church in Heath Road, Bradfield, into a house has been submitted.
Tendring council received the application, which proposes turning the 150 year old church into a house, on October 11 this year.
The church closed in August 2020, as the congregation had been diminishing for several years, and by 2020 only had eight members.
Due to a lack of staff, the church had difficulty maintaining basic maintenance of their building and filling roles, including the role of treasurer, which was vital to its running.
The previous treasurer had passed away in 2019, and the church was unable to find a replacement.
While attempts were made to advertise the church for hire locally, no groups showed any interest in using the space.
Listed with Auction House East Anglia in June, in July the building was bought by a private buyer.
The applicant has promised in the design and access statement to "do their utmost to respect the former use of the church" and intends to "keep the church in its current form, with all changes proposed internally".