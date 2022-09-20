Plans to turn run down building into 14 flats

An application has been submitted to develop the run down building to 14 flats. - Credit: Archant

Plans have been submitted to develop a dilapidated property in the centre of Braintree – six months after a previous permission expired due to work not being started in time.

Planning permission is sought for the demolition of the redundant commercial buildings to the rear of Cox’s Yard, Rayne Road, to be replaced with 14 flats and one detached house.

This would include the refurbishment of the existing shop and the replacement of the existing showroom next door.

This application follows an earlier planning consent for site redevelopment for works of a similar nature in 2018.

That permission for 12 flats and a one three-bed house, which was granted in March 2019, expired in March this year after the deadline for work to start expired.

A statement to Braintree Council said: “The applicants acquired the site after July 10 2018 and was unable naturally to clear the pre commencement conditions securing the life of the earlier consent.

“A reappraisal of the development opportunities and assessment of constraints has been undertaken and we feel that the submission, in its current form, enhances the planning opportunities available for the site whilst respects the endeavours afforded in securing the earlier approval by both the originally appointed design team and development control officers at the local authority together with statutory consultees and stakeholders.”

The rear of the site, which is in a conservation area, has been used as a garage, while the front has seen a car showroom on one side and a shop for furniture, printers and musical instruments on the other.

A statement added: “In view of the site’s location and proximity to neighbouring listed buildings and properties of high architectural merit, the impact on the historic environment has been assessed. The main objective to demonstrate that the proposals shall result in no harm.

“Taking into account the earlier planning approval granted within the life of current policy thinking it is hoped that the revised and respectful approach can conclude that the impact of the development can be considered as remaining neutral if not enhancing.”



