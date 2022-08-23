Bid for 200 new homes set to go to appeal hearing

The plans for 200 new homes will be decided by an independent inspector. Stock image. - Credit: PA

A council's five-year land supply could be the deciding factor in a row over whether 200 homes should be built in a growing community.

Gladman Developments and Braintree District Council are set for a six-day appeal hearing in October to determine whether the plans for land in Greenstead Green, near Halstead, can go ahead.

The appeal follows a decision to reject Gladman’s proposals for 200 village homes because of concerns over the development’s impact on the countryside.

In response to the appeal, the council has argued that building up to 200 homes – 30% of them affordable – on an unallocated site within designated countryside in an unsustainable location would result in overdevelopment, and would harm the character and appearance of the rural area.

Gladman though have argued in its pre-submissions that the development will provide an economic boost to the area, deliver new homes of the right type and mix, at the right place and right time to meet market and affordable housing need.

But it also argues that the council’s stated housing supply position of just over five years “does not reflect the authority’s true deliverable supply position".

By law each housing authority has to ensure there is enough available land to meet at least five years’ worth of development – which in Braintree’s case amounts to 3,580 homes.

A statement from Gladman said: “The council’s land supply position has been the subject of scrutiny in several recent appeals in the district.

“Taking account of the inspectors’ findings in these cases, the appellant understands that the authority’s land supply has been revised to a position of 5.1 years, as quoted in the committee report for the appeal proposals and used in the council’s consideration of the appellant’s planning application at planning committee.

“The appellant has reviewed the council’s latest housing land supply statement, including subsequent revisions and updates, and believes that the claimed supply position of 5.1 years does not reflect the authority’s true deliverable position. When properly scrutinised, the appellant believes the council is in deficit of a deliverable five-year supply of housing land.”

A Braintree District Council spokesperson said: “The council’s housing land supply position is published on its website. If Gladman wish to challenge that position they will need to do so through their current appeal with the independent planning inspector.”



