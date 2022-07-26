14,000 homes sites agreed by district in plan for next 10 years

Councillors have been urged to support the homes sites identified when plans are submitted by developers - Credit: PA

A masterplan that sets out where more than 14,000 homes will be built across Braintree over the next 20 years has been approved.

Although 14,320 new homes are required, the plan agreed by Braintree District Council identifies sites which could provide approximately 15,772 new homes up to 2033.

So far, 4,161 new homes have been built with another 2,232 under construction.

Among the largest allocations include the planned development for land east of Great Notley which has been allocated for 1,750 homes. Land East of Broad Road, Braintree, has been allocated for 1,000 new homes. The former Towerlands Park site, Braintree, has been allocated in the plan for 575 new homes.

Land at Feering has been allocated for around 795 new homes, Wood End Farm, Witham, for 400, and land in north-west Braintree at Panfield Lane for up to 825 homes.

That with the builds completed or under construction amounts to around 11,300 homes.

The remainder is set to come from development of sites in Halstead, Witham, and land between A12 and the Great Eastern main railway line at Hatfield Peverel.

Councillor Graham Butland, leader of Braintree District Council, said: “If any member feels that is what is in there will mean we won't have any objections to any planning applications that come forward in line with our local plan they will be in cloud cuckoo land.

“But I hope anyone who votes for this plan tonight will be consistent in the years to come when planning applications come in for sites that are designated in the local plan.”

The local plan housing allocation was delayed after proposals for 36,000 homes in two ‘garden communities’ were found to be unsound by a government inspector in 2020 and the Braintree element of the project was removed.

Councillor Gabriella Spray, cabinet member for the local plan said: “This administration makes no apology for doing the right thing for our district in producing good quality homes that we know we need together with – and I cannot stress this point enough – with the infrastructure that would have sat alongside those homes. We in this administration remain disappointed that one inspector did not agree with our vision.”



