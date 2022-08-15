Planners agree 42 new homes for town despite loss of trees

Concerns over loss of trees and sustainability were voiced as councillors agreed the homes - Credit: Archant

Plans for 42 new homes in a town have been approved by councillors – extending further an existing development – despite concerns over the loss of trees.

The outline plans from Mulberry Homes is located next to a larger development site of 127 properties from Redrow at Rayne Gardens off Rayne Road, Braintree.

A number of concerns have been raised about the relationship between the new development and the new properties on the Redrow site.

There are a number of properties in Home Field Drive and Badgers Mount that adjoin the application site but officers consider that the proposed development lies a sufficient distance from the existing dwellings in order to protect their setting.

There are additional concerns that the new homes will not be in keeping with the Redrow development.

Councillor James Abbott told Braintree District Council's planning committee the loss of a number of trees meant he could not support the application.

He said: “On site after site after site we are losing the majority of trees and extensive length of hedgerow. We should not be doing it. We have got policy in the previous and this local plan. We should be trying to protect trees and we are simply failing.”

He added the development was lacking in sustainability.

Mr Abbott said: “I am assuming we have yet again not got sustainability features, that we have no renewable energy, no major water storage on houses, such as underground tanks to store rainwater. I note the bit about electric vehicle points which is good. I am assuming they are going to build to minimum building regulations in terms of insulation. We are simply not future-proofing our developments and for that reason, I cannot support it.”

However, the plans were passed with just his abstention, with Councillor Tom Cunningham among the majority praising the plans.

He said: “What we have is an application that has considerable merits in places and also is a sympathetic development to coalesce alongside the existing Redrow development on Rayne Road.”



