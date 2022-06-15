News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Housing

Village homes given go-ahead after highways concerns overcome

Author Picture Icon

Richard Cornwell

Published: 4:00 PM June 15, 2022
new homes

The property on the site will be demolished to make way for the new housing - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Planners have given the go-ahead for five new homes to be built in a north Suffolk village.

The project will see the property Green Banks, in Thorington Road, Bramfield, near Halesworth, demolished to make way for three three-bedroom detached bungalows and two two-bed semi-detached houses on the three-quarters of an acre plot.

Bramfield and Thorington Parish Council raised no objection to the planning application but said it was concerned at the density and potential impact on neighbouring properties.

The parish council would also be keen to see more affordable housing in the village and smaller open market dwellings aimed at younger families making up the bulk of any future proposals for new dwellings.

East Suffolk Council planning case officer Joe Blackmore said: "The proposed development is in a sustainable location and makes efficient use of the site to provide a mix of smaller dwellings.

"The issues from the dismissed appeal have been properly addressed and the scheme is acceptable in highways safety terms."


East Suffolk Council
Housing News
Planning and Development
Suffolk
East Suffolk News

Don't Miss

Part of the A14 is currently closed after a serious two-vehicle crash

A14 | Updated

A14 reopens after serious crash involving lorry and car

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
The Nutshell Pub in Bury is featured in the new publication from CAMRA (The Campaign for Real Ale),

Pubs

Which Suffolk town has the most pubs per person?

Timothy Bradford

Author Picture Icon
A home in Hadleigh has been left badly damaged after a fire ripped through the semi-detached house

Suffolk Live News | Updated

Home left badly damaged after fire ripped through property

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Hundreds of litres of diesel has been stolen from vehicles in east Suffolk

Suffolk Live News

Hundreds of litres of diesel stolen from vehicles in east Suffolk

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon