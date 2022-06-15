Village homes given go-ahead after highways concerns overcome

The property on the site will be demolished to make way for the new housing - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Planners have given the go-ahead for five new homes to be built in a north Suffolk village.

The project will see the property Green Banks, in Thorington Road, Bramfield, near Halesworth, demolished to make way for three three-bedroom detached bungalows and two two-bed semi-detached houses on the three-quarters of an acre plot.

Bramfield and Thorington Parish Council raised no objection to the planning application but said it was concerned at the density and potential impact on neighbouring properties.

The parish council would also be keen to see more affordable housing in the village and smaller open market dwellings aimed at younger families making up the bulk of any future proposals for new dwellings.

East Suffolk Council planning case officer Joe Blackmore said: "The proposed development is in a sustainable location and makes efficient use of the site to provide a mix of smaller dwellings.

"The issues from the dismissed appeal have been properly addressed and the scheme is acceptable in highways safety terms."



