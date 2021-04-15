News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
190 homes plan in village will meet 'rising demand' for housing

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 3:05 PM April 15, 2021   
The 190 homes are set to be built in Bramford, outside Ipswich

Plans to build 190 homes in a village just outside of Ipswich have been revealed - with the developer hoping the first residents could move in by summer next year.

Bellway has outlined its proposals to build the estate on a 32-acre site to the east of B113 Loraine Way in Bramford, arguing the scheme will meet to meet "rising demand" for housing in Suffolk.

A planning application has been submitted to Mid Suffolk District Council after outline consent for the site was granted in July 2019.

Bellway has said the development will contain 67 affordable homes for rent or shared ownership in line with planning policy, with just over half the site being provided as public open space.

The homes would reflect the "architectural characteristics" of the area and land will be set aside for the creation of a new pre-school.

Richard Burrows, managing director of Bellway Essex, said homes in villages close to larger towns had become "sought-after" since the start of the Covid pandemic.

Richard Burrows, managing director of Bellway Essex

He said: "Our plans for Loraine Way represent our latest contribution towards meeting the rising demand for new homes in Suffolk, following the acquisition of sites in Haughley, Whitton, Wherstead and Westerfield.

"Homes in village locations with easy access to towns and cities have become increasingly sought-after over the past year, with homeowners placing a greater premium on outdoor space.

"Our Bramford development will be located just half a mile from the centre of the village, and within a 15-minute drive of Ipswich town centre.

"Residents will also benefit from the 17 acres of green open space being created within the site.

"The new homes have been designed to reflect the architectural characteristics of existing properties within the village to ensure the development blends in with its surroundings.

"Each home is from Bellway’s Artisan Collection, our flagship range of house types which combine traditional craftsmanship with modern construction techniques.

"Designs will include the two-bedroom Cooper, three-bedroom Chandler and four-bedroom Scrivener.

"Subject to approval from Mid Suffolk District Council, we aim to start work on site later this year and hope to welcome the first residents to the development in summer 2022."

