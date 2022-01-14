Brantham social housing development completed
- Credit: Babergh and Mid Suffolk District Council
A new social housing development in Brantham has been completed with residents being welcomed in later this month.
Keys to the nine new-build homes were handed to Babergh District Council this week by DCH Construction.
The project is part of the council's multi-million-pound investment in council housing across the district.
The development consists of three two-bedroom properties and six one-bed flats, making use of a re-purposed council site.
Two out-dated council houses that had been vacant for a number of years were demolished in order to build the new properties.
Babergh District Council cabinet member for housing, councillor Jan Osborne said: “It’s fantastic that we have been able to make use of the land in this way. Creating nine high quality homes on this site is a great use of space.
“This latest development not only increases our social housing provision but also offers the additional benefit of residents with a local connection to the area being able to remain in their established community of family and friends. I wish all our future tenants security and happiness in their new homes.”
