East Anglian Daily Times > News > Housing

Brantham social housing development completed

person

Toby Lown

Published: 11:53 AM January 14, 2022
Jan Osborne and Alastair McCraw receiving keys for the new homes

Councillors Jan Osborne, Babergh housing cabinet member and Alastair McCraw ward councillor receive the keys for nine homes on the Brantham housing development from Michael Porter, DCH Construction Contracts Manager. - Credit: Babergh and Mid Suffolk District Council

A new social housing development in Brantham has been completed with residents being welcomed in later this month.

Keys to the nine new-build homes were handed to Babergh District Council this week by DCH Construction. 

The project is part of the council's multi-million-pound investment in council housing across the district. 

The development consists of three two-bedroom properties and six one-bed flats, making use of a re-purposed council site.

New build flats at Babergh District Council’s Brantham housing development

New build flats at Babergh District Council’s Brantham housing development - Credit: Babergh and Mid Suffolk District Council

Two out-dated council houses that had been vacant for a number of years were demolished in order to build the new properties.

Babergh District Council cabinet member for housing, councillor Jan Osborne said: “It’s fantastic that we have been able to make use of the land in this way. Creating nine high quality homes on this site is a great use of space.

“This latest development not only increases our social housing provision but also offers the additional benefit of residents with a local connection to the area being able to remain in their established community of family and friends. I wish all our future tenants security and happiness in their new homes.”

New build houses at Babergh District Council’s Brantham housing development

New build houses at Babergh District Council’s Brantham housing development - Credit: Babergh and Mid Suffolk District Council


Babergh District Council
Suffolk
Babergh News

