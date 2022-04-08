News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times

Housing

Former breaker's yard to be converted into 'expensive' homes

Author Picture Icon

Toby Lown

Published: 7:30 AM April 8, 2022
Google maps birds eye view of Breettenham

The former breakers yard in Brettenham is set to be turned into four "expensive" homes after planning permission was granted. - Credit: Google Maps

A former breaker's yard is set to be turned into four "expensive" homes after planning permission was granted by Babergh District Council.

The plans for the four, four-bed detached properties with garages were submitted by Brettenham Estate LTD, on the old breaker's yard off Old School Corner, Brettenham, west of Stowmarket.

The Babergh planning officer's report on the project says: "In conclusion, the site still allows a linear development that scores significantly in environmental, economic and social/residential amenity gains.

"The development would not extend the built form and forms a logical natural extension of the existing cluster. Furthermore, the development would be on previous use land, the environmental harm of such development is considered to be better than the development of land not previously developed.

"Each plot is spacious and these will be expensive houses regardless if they were two-bed or five-bed given the plot size and location."

More information on the plans (DC/22/00570) can be found here.

