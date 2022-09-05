Plans to convert historic mill into flats and homes approved
- Credit: Savills
Plans to convert an historic mill in Bury St Edmunds into apartments have taken a step forward.
Burlingham Mill, in Station Hill, is being sold through property agents Savills on behalf of developers Pigeon Investment Management.
The mill was originally built by grain merchants George Burlingham & Sons in the 19th century and has long been in disuse.
West Suffolk Council granted planning permission to convert the mill into 14 apartments and for a further 24 flats and four mews houses to be built on adjacent land following the demolition of existing buildings in 2019.
Three of the properties will be designated as affordable homes, while there will also be 48 car parking spaces.
Tom Fraser, a director within the development team at Savills Cambridge, said: "This is a rare and exciting opportunity for someone to breathe new life into what is a prominent building in an important area of Bury St Edmunds.
"Burlingham Mill is a central feature of the Station Hill masterplan and its re-development will be highly significant as part of the regeneration of the area."
Will Stanton, from Pigeon Investment Management, said: “Throughout the whole process we have had very encouraging and thorough consultations with various local parties, and this is reflected in the high quality of the scheme which retains the character of the mill building, while also bringing the adjacent disused land back in use.”