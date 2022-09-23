500-home development could be moved to Bury St Edmunds

Some residents feel Bury St Edmunds is growing too large - Credit: By kind permission of Mike Page

Councillor ward changes planned across West Suffolk would see a 500-home development move into Bury St Edmunds.

West Suffolk councillors will consider recommended ward changes as part of the community governance review 2021/22 at a full council meeting next week.

The suggested combination of Bury St Edmunds’ Out Westgate and Westgate wards would lead to the loss of one councillor across the area.

While consultation on the combined wards led only to a response from the town council, which supported the recommendation, more people commented on the suggested extension of Bury St Edmunds’ boundary to include the 500-home Lark Grange Development.

The development south of Mount Road would be moved away from Rushbrooke with Rougham parish council. Bury St Edmunds Town Council agreed with the recommendation, while the parish council opposed it, stating it wished to retain the parish’s current identity and boundaries.

Of the 48 local residents who commented on the extended Bury St Edmunds boundary, 43 supported and five objected. Statements by those in favour included “Very simply, Lark Grange is part of Moreton Hall, not Rushbrooke with Rougham” and “I have integrated into the Bury St Edmunds community and feel very much part of it.”

From those in opposition, responses included: “I think Bury St Edmunds is becoming too large” and “I would strongly oppose any further incursion into the Rushbrooke with Rougham Parish as residents of this larger area have not been formally canvassed recently on whether they want to change council".

The West Suffolk recommendations also include combining Haverhill (Mount Road) Town Ward with Haverhill (Central) Town Ward; extending the boundary of Ousden Parish to incorporate the properties on Dunstall Green Road; transferring some properties from Denston to Wickhambrook Parish, and transferring properties on Chase Avenue from Worlington to Red Lodge Parish.

If the recommendations are passed, the number of councillors on Withersfield Parish Council would also be increased from seven to eight.

The West Suffolk Council meeting at which councillors will decide whether to implement the ward changes will be held on Tuesday at 7pm, at West Suffolk House.



