East Anglian Daily Times > News > Housing

Nine new homes set to be built on former employment site

Richard Cornwell

Published: 4:00 PM May 28, 2022
The site in Northgate Avenue used to be occupied by commercial buildings

The site in Northgate Avenue used to be occupied by commercial buildings which were said to be coming to the end of their working life and have now been demolished to make way for housing - Credit: Google Streetview

Plans for nine new homes on a former business site in Bury St Edmunds look set for approval - although community leaders have lodged an objection.

Terry Sprigings has applied for consent to use land at Sentinel Works, Northgate Avenue, for the development of one detached four-bedroom dwelling and four pairs of semi-detached houses.

Original plans saw eight contemporary-style properties approved but the new proposals are more traditional.

Bury St Edmunds Town Council is recommending refusal because of concerns over loss of amenity, overshadowing, loss of privacy, access and highway safety, overlooking, layout and density of the buildings on the three-quarters of an acre site.

West Suffolk Council planning case officer Britta Heidecke is recommending the development control committee approve the plans on June 1 as the principle of development is already established and the developer has already agreed amendments to overcome officers' concerns.

The scheme was acceptable, would be efficient use of the land, and the design is not out of keeping with the character and appearance of the area.


Housing News
Planning and Development
West Suffolk Council
Bury St Edmunds News

