New homes in 'easy walking distance' of town centre

Plans have been lodged for nine new homes off Fornham Road. Stock image - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Plans have been submitted for nine new homes on land described as one of the few remaining undeveloped sites within walking distance of Bury St Edmunds town centre.

Brickfield Homes East Anglia Ltd has lodged the proposals with West Suffolk Council for a site behind a row of homes in Fornham Road, close to the A14.

Access to the site would be from Woodford Gardens.

In documents submitted to the council on behalf of the developer, architects Brown and Scarlett said the site was "one of the few remaining undeveloped sites within easy walking distance" of the town centre and railway station and is also well-serviced by public transport.

The homes would comprise four three-bed and two-bed houses, along with four two-bed bungalows and a single-bed home to provide homes for an ageing population in a central location.

The plans would include a pedestrian link to the existing footpath network and the footbridge at the end of Northgate Avenue.







