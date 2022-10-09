Planners call for 18 rural Suffolk homes to be rejected

The 18 homes are being earmarked for land close to Pear Tree Close, Great Finborough - Credit: GOOGLE MAPS

Plans to build 18 homes on land to the south of a Suffolk village are being recommended for refusal on the basis that the development would not suit the countryside setting.

Ruby Homes (East Anglia) has applied to Mid Suffolk District Council’s development control committee for permission to build the properties on land close to Pear Tree Place, Great Finborough.

However, planners have called for the proposals to be rejected on the basis that the development would not ‘maintain the vitality’ of the rural community and occupants of the new homes would need to drive to access services, facilities and employment.

In addition, the scheme was said to not fit in with the development plan for the area, while there was already a significant supply of land for housing in more appropriate locations.

If approved, the development will provide two one-bedroom homes, five two-bedroom homes, six three-bedroom homes and five four-bedroom homes.

Of these, nine would be categorised as ‘affordable units’ and associated infrastructure and landscaping would also be provided, along with public open space and attenuation ponds.

Concerns about the development have been expressed by Great Finborough Parish Council as part of the report.

Parish clerk Paula Gladwell, commenting on behalf of the parish council, spoke of these concerns, including a lack of turning spots for delivery vehicles without encroaching on to homeowners’ driveways.

Furthermore, she said the parish council would not be taking responsibility for maintaining the open spaces.

She added: “Although we appreciate it is within policy guidelines, it is felt that the nine affordable units should not be sited all together, it would be better split in order that these can be properly integrated into a development of this size.”

Suffolk County Council’s archaeological service has also raised concerns about medieval finds in the area and whether these would be disturbed by ground works associated with the development.

Although not a material reason to refuse the application, the service called for excavation to take place before any ground works.

The plans will be considered on Wednesday, October 12.