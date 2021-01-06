Published: 7:00 PM January 6, 2021

If you're planning a house move, it can still go ahead in lockdown - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Are house moves still possible as lockdown returns? The answer is yes - but with a number of restrictions and health safeguards in place.

Following the announcement of England's third lockdown, the government has issued guidance of what people can and can't do under the new regulations.

Despite coronavirus restrictions, 2020 was an exceptionally busy year for house moves, with many buyers hoping to beat the stamp duty holiday deadline of March 31, 2021.

While a growth in house prices in Suffolk is predicted to slow down in 2021, many people will still be looking to move.

The government's official website says: "You can still move home. People outside your household or support bubble should not help with moving house unless absolutely necessary.

"Estate and letting agents and removals firms can continue to work. If you are looking to move, you can go to property viewings.

You may also want to watch:

"Follow the national guidance on moving home safely, which includes advice on social distancing, letting fresh air in, and wearing a face covering."

Estate agents in Suffolk have been reassuring customers that house moves can still go ahead in a safe way.

Beagle Property in Ipswich sent out an email to customers saying: "The housing market will remain open throughout this period. Everyone should continue to play their part in reducing the spread of the virus by following the current guidance.

"We will continue to work hard for our clients in a Covid-19 secure way, while strictly following the regulations laid out by the Government."

For more details, the government has issued recently updated advice on moving home. Key points include: