Former Chambers bus depot to be converted into 10 homes and shop

Illustrative design of what the site of the former Chambers bus station in Bures St Mary could look like. - Credit: Purcell Architects

Plans have been submitted for the conversion of the former Chambers bus depot in Bures St Mary into 10 homes and a shop.

The project, submitted to Babergh District Council by Ryder Estates Ltd, is made up of a mix of one and two-bedroom apartments as well as three, four and five-bedroom houses. The scheme, on Church Square, also includes a convenience store.

The planning statement for the project, prepared by Rose Builders, says: "Redevelopment of the site is supported by the local plan and the vast majority of the public who attended a public exhibition on the project.

"The ability to deliver new jobs and housing are positive aspects that will renovate the site and this part of the village. There is a range of housing types and sizes provided, but all will have an attractive setting.

Illustrative designs for the front of the project on the former Chambers bus depot in Bures St Mary. - Credit: Purcell Architects

"A high-quality design will preserve and enhance the character and appearance of the conservation area. The proposal will also remove the industrial and noisy uses that have blighted the amenity of neighbours and clean up the site.

"The new convenience store is commensurate for a core village and will provide a range of foodstuffs within reasonable opening times."

The proposals also include 22 parking spaces for resident and visitor use, as well as a further 18 for retail use.

The design and access statement, prepared by Purcell, says the project "provides the opportunity to implement a holistic repair and restoration strategy to the retained historic fabric" which includes the front of the bus garage and old shopfront.

On behalf of Rosper Estates Ltd, Will Vote said: “The project will clean up this derelict former industrial site in the heart of Bures St Mary.

"It will deliver attractive, well-designed, new homes and apartments that blend in with the historical character of the village. The project will also provide a new convenience store for the benefit of the village and the wider community.

"We have been working with the county, district and parish councils to produce a high-quality design and from speaking with local residents who came to our public exhibition, there is strong local support for redeveloping this empty brownfield site.”

A decision for permission on the project is expected in late April.

Site of the former Chambers bus station in Bures St Mary. - Credit: Google Maps



