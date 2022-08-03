News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Plans for development of former Chambers bus depot set for approval

Author Picture Icon

Toby Lown

Published: 11:00 AM August 3, 2022
Illustrative design of what the site of the former Chambers bus station in Bures St Mary could look like.

Illustrative design of what the site of the former Chambers bus station in Bures St Mary could look like. - Credit: Purcell Architects

Plans to convert a former Chambers bus depot near Sudbury, into ten homes and a shop look set to approved next week.

Ryder Estates Ltd's plan for the Bures St Mary site is made up of a mix of one- and two-bedroom apartments as well as three-, four- and five-bedroom houses. The scheme, on Church Square, also includes a convenience store.

The project also includes 22 parking spaces for residents and visitors as well as a further 18 for retail use.

Illustrative designs for the front of the project on the former Chambers bus depot in Bures St Mary.

Illustrative designs for the front of the project on the former Chambers bus depot in Bures St Mary. - Credit: Purcell Architects

The committee report on the scheme says: "The site is currently redundant with a majority of the buildings in a poor state of repair.

"The proposal seeks to redevelop the site whilst retaining and repairing the prominent historic frontage to the western boundary and south-western corner fronting the High Street, including the large shutter doors of the former bus garage.

"The creation of a convenience store would provide jobs as well as services for local residents."

The plans will be discussed and voted on Wednesday, August 10, at the Babergh development control committee.

