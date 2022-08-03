Plans for development of former Chambers bus depot set for approval

Illustrative design of what the site of the former Chambers bus station in Bures St Mary could look like. - Credit: Purcell Architects

Plans to convert a former Chambers bus depot near Sudbury, into ten homes and a shop look set to approved next week.

Ryder Estates Ltd's plan for the Bures St Mary site is made up of a mix of one- and two-bedroom apartments as well as three-, four- and five-bedroom houses. The scheme, on Church Square, also includes a convenience store.

The project also includes 22 parking spaces for residents and visitors as well as a further 18 for retail use.

Illustrative designs for the front of the project on the former Chambers bus depot in Bures St Mary. - Credit: Purcell Architects

The committee report on the scheme says: "The site is currently redundant with a majority of the buildings in a poor state of repair.

"The proposal seeks to redevelop the site whilst retaining and repairing the prominent historic frontage to the western boundary and south-western corner fronting the High Street, including the large shutter doors of the former bus garage.

"The creation of a convenience store would provide jobs as well as services for local residents."

The plans will be discussed and voted on Wednesday, August 10, at the Babergh development control committee.