Former day centre could become new apartments

The former St Helena Hospice day centre could be converted into flats - Credit: Google Street View

Proposals have been put forward to convert a charity day centre into 18 new flats.

The project in Jackson Road, Clacton on Sea, would create 10 one-bedroom apartments, six two-bed, one three-bed and one studio flat, along with a bike and bin store.

Tendring District Council has received the planning application from London-based Abbeylord Properties Ltd.

The two-storey building was previously owned by the St Helena Hospice and used as a day centre and a shop. The charity sold the property to raise more money for its vital work.

The plans for the former day centre, which stands in a regeneration area, include keeping its 19-space car park.

A planning statement on behalf of Abbeylord Properties said the previous use had generated a high number of daily road trips and conversion to flats would reduce the amount of traffic to "negligible" levels.



