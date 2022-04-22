News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Housing

Former day centre could become new apartments

Richard Cornwell

Published: 4:30 PM April 22, 2022
The former St Helena Hospice day centre could be converted into flats

The former St Helena Hospice day centre could be converted into flats - Credit: Google Street View

Proposals have been put forward to convert a charity day centre into 18 new flats.

The project in Jackson Road, Clacton on Sea, would create 10 one-bedroom apartments, six two-bed, one three-bed and one studio flat, along with a bike and bin store.

Tendring District Council has received the planning application from London-based Abbeylord Properties Ltd.

The two-storey building was previously owned by the St Helena Hospice and used as a day centre and a shop. The charity sold the property to raise more money for its vital work.

The plans for the former day centre, which stands in a regeneration area, include keeping its 19-space car park.

A planning statement on behalf of Abbeylord Properties said the previous use had generated a high number of daily road trips and conversion to flats would reduce the amount of traffic to "negligible" levels.


Planning and Development
Housing News
Clacton-on-Sea News

