Revealed: The 10 cheapest places to buy a home in Suffolk

Matthew Earth

Published: 12:33 PM September 8, 2021   
Scenes of Lakenheath village. The village sign.

Lakenheath in west Suffolk features in the top 10 - Credit: Archant

New data has revealed the places with the cheapest average house prices in Suffolk - with properties in Brandon topping the list.

Estate agent Savills has compiled figures from HM Land Registry to reveal the 10 cheapest towns and villages to buy a home, based on data for the 12 months up to May this year.

Homes in Brandon, west Suffolk, have by far the cheapest properties in the county, with the average price from 121 sales at £187,231.

Seaside village Kessingland, south of Lowestoft, is in second place after 72 homes sold for an average of £202,035.

Coastal village Kessingland, near Lowestoft, has some of the cheapest homes in the county

Coastal village Kessingland, near Lowestoft, has some of the cheapest homes in the county - Credit: citizenside.com

North Suffolk villages Eriswell, Lakenheath, Carlton Colville, Stanton and Red Lodge also feature in the top 10, with Shotley, Pinewood in Ipswich and Great Blakenham rounding off the list.

All of the places in the list had average house prices of below £250,000, while only places with 20 or more transactions were included in the dataset.

Land Registry data had previously revealed Walberswick, near Southwold, had Suffolk's highest average house price at £790,244 from 56 sales.

Homes in Brandon are the cheapest in Suffolk, according to Land Registry data

Homes in Brandon are the cheapest in Suffolk, according to Land Registry data - Credit: Archant

Figures released by Halifax at the end of August revealed house prices had surged since the start of the Covid pandemic last March, with the average cost in the East Suffolk district rising by 14.3pc in this time.

Peter Ogilvie, from the Ipswich branch of Savills, said the demand for housing in recent years had seen prices of Suffolk homes increase.

Peter Ogilvie, residential director at Savills Ipswich. Picture: RICHARD MARSHAM/RMG PHOTOGRAPHY

Peter Ogilvie, from the residential team at Savills in Ipswich - Credit: Archant

He said: "As has been widely reported, the Suffolk housing market has been incredibly busy over the last 18 months and properties remain in short supply and high demand.

"This has inevitably led to upward pressure on prices. However, as these figures show, there are also other areas where, relatively speaking, the cost of property is more affordable."

Housing
Suffolk

