Controversial 'cheese wedges' development in Woodbridge is binned for good

New developers have bought the site of former council offices - and pledged not to build a controversial housing scheme known as the ‘cheese wedges'.

Manningtree-based construction firm ROSE Builders have taken over the former Suffolk Coastal District Council offices in Melton Hill, Woodbridge, but will not revive the previous plans, which attracted concerns about the design of the homes.

Developer Active Urban had secured planning permission to build 100 homes, known as cheese wedges because of their distinctive shape.

However, the scheme, which would have included 32 affordable homes, fell through before the homes were built due to complications resulting from a planning appeal which brought to an end the developer’s contract with the council.

More than 200 objections were lodged against the plans, called King’s View, citing the impact on air quality and the effect on the view from the nearby historic Sutton Hoo Anglo-Saxon ship burial site.

Alex Leader, sales and marketing director at ROSE, said the existing plans would not be built, but ROSE would instead be creating a development that was more suitable to the surrounding area.

He promised to engage with the community ‘as much as possible’ before submitting a new application.

“We endeavour to create exceptional properties of the very highest standards. The result is the creation of beautiful, efficient and highly functional new homes which will complement this outstanding location,” Mr Leader said.

He could not give a definite date for when the application would be sent, but said it would be before the end of the year.

Although specific details of the development have not been revealed, ROSE is aiming to create a mix of ‘stylish apartments and houses, set within landscaped grounds that will make the location a wonderful place to live.’

The scheme would not be the first to have been built by ROSE in Woodbridge, as the firm has previously worked on 33 homes in Queens Drive.

Managing director Steven Rose said: “We are delighted to be building in the town again, especially on such a prestigious site.

“Our aim is to provide Woodbridge with a development that will be worthy of its setting and location and become a welcome addition to the local landscape. We will be working up plans and looking to engage with the local community very soon.”