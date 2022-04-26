230 homes in Stowmarket development set for approval

Plans for the third phase of a huge building project in Stowmarket have been recommended for approval by Mid Suffolk district council.

This application, which is for 234 homes, is the third phase of plans for up to 600 homes on land north of Chilton Leys, that already have outline planning permission. It will go before Mid Suffolk council's development control committee next week.

So far a total of 275 homes have been approved under the first two phases of the project, leaving 325 homes to be sought through this application and another, which is yet to be submitted.

The plans, submitted by Taylor Wimpey East Anglia, include 47 affordable homes, and cover an area of just over 24 acres, with Chilton Fields to the east of the site.

A Taylor Wimpey spokesman said: "Our proposals for the latest phase of development at Northfield View will bring a range of benefits to the local area, including high-quality new homes for a range of buyers and a series of measures to protect and enhance wildlife habitats.

"We have worked in close consultation with local residents and stakeholders to draw up our plans and we look forward to discussing them in detail with councillors."

The plans also include open public space, footpath and cycle links as well as environmental measures like a new wildlife pond, hedgehog highways and native tree planting across 35% of the site.

Councillor Oliver Amorowson said: "I think despite the pressing need for new homes like those on Chilton Fields, as a community we need to start ensuring that Mid Suffolk District Council goes beyond the government's current planning standards and start demanding that new housing developments are using the latest zero carbon/zero bills construction methods, as well as designing to retain maximum wild biodiversity in our countryside.

"This will enhance the local area and improve standards of living for people, setting a precedent of respecting our human needs and those of nature."

The Mid Suffolk development control committee takes place next Wednesday (May 4) with planning officers recommending that the plans are granted planning permission.

More information on the plans (DC/21/06052) can be found here.