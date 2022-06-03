950-home estate set for go-ahead in seaside town

Plans for the homes ran out of time previously after the developers failed to agree terms with landowners - Credit: Archant

Plans for a 950-home estate at a seaside resort have been recommended for approval – but almost 100 fewer affordable homes are expected to be built compared with council housing policy.

The development for the 42-hectare site known as ‘Rouses Farm’ on the western side of Clacton also includes a new primary school and a new neighbourhood centre with a healthcare facility and shops.

Persimmon Homes had been granted permission for the development of the site in 2018 but, due to the length of time it has taken to resolve legal agreements with landowners, that permission has expired and new outline approval is needed.

Tendring District Council planning committee has been recommended to grant permission with conditions that include 20% of the development being affordable housing, equivalent to 190 homes.

However, the council’s housing policy expects 30% affordable which would equate to 285 homes.

The council though has accepted costs have risen and the developers claim the project would not be viable with a higher affordable housing requirement.

The huge development will account for a significant proportion of the district’s housing supply.

Conditions are set to require the developer to provide land for a new two-form entry primary school and early years and childcare facility on-site with financial contributions towards the provision of those facilities, financial contributions to create additional secondary school places and a new neighbourhood centre.

Persimmon is also set to be told the first detailed plans for homes will have to be submitted within three years and building to start within two years from the date of the final approval.

A report to the committee, which meets on June 7, says planning officers feel the principle of development on the allocated site is acceptable and in keeping with both the site’s location to the west of Clacton.

The report adds: “Furthermore, subject to details and mitigation, officers are satisfied that the proposal would not harm the living conditions of existing and future residents, or result in any materially detrimental impacts, whilst significantly boosting housing supply within the district.”



