Coastal communities being 'hollowed out' by second homes

Action is being urged to provide more affordable housing to help Suffolk's coastal tourist hotspots - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Holiday and second homes are "hollowing out" Suffolk's coastal communities and could leave them with no residents, according to a leading campaigner.

David Beavan, Liberal Democrat councillor representing Southwold, fears an uncontrolled spread of tourism will kill the goose that lays the golden egg by ruining the towns, villages and countryside people love to visit.

But his idea to use a doubling of council tax on second homes to fund extra social housing has been rejected by East Suffolk Council (ESC).

Government has proposed a council tax premium of 100% on second homes in the Levelling Up and Regeneration Bill.

Southwold Liberal Democrat councillor David Beavan - Credit: DAVID BEAVAN

If ESC was to impose such a tariff, its share of the extra tax could generate £700,000 - enough to build three new affordable homes a year.

Mr Beavan said: “The real damage caused by the spread of second homes on our coast is that the local resident community is priced out of the housing market.

“Locals, on average salaries of £30,000, have no chance of ever buying their own home at an average price of £500,000.

“One family home recently went for £3 million. Even beach huts go for £250,000. A so-called ‘affordable’ tiny two-bed flat at the old hospital with no garden or parking remains unsold for shared equity at £400,000. A buyer would need to earn £50,000 a year to pay the combined mortgage and rent.

“The private rental market has also collapsed as landlords evict long-term tenants in favour of earning £1,000 a week as holiday lets.

“Those residents still left are also tempted to sell their house as a holiday home to live comfortably on the equity released by buying a cheaper home away from the coast.

“Our coastal communities will inexorably be hollowed out and eventually left with no residents.

“Will people still want to visit a holiday park? Most visitors value sport on the common, arts centre plays, church bells, a primary school – all the essentials of a thriving local community.

“And who will do the cleaning or serve meals in the evening? Already, pubs are short of kitchen staff because people can’t afford to live locally and there are no late buses. Businesses are now having to offer accommodation to fill vacancies.

“Eventually, the uncontrolled spread of tourism will kill the goose that lays the golden egg.

“Tourism is the lifeblood of our communities on the coast but we must find a way for it to coexist with a living community. The only answer is more homes for social rent."

Leader of East Suffolk Council cllr Steve Gallant - Credit: East Suffolk Council

Conservative council leader Steve Gallant noted the good intentions contained in Mr Beavan's motion but said there would not be any financial benefits from the Bill until at least 2024.

He said: “It would be completely contrary to good governance and the financial prudence of this administration to consider allocating any of this funding in advance of its receipt.

“It would, in fact, amount to an empty promise – something that this Conservative administration does not make.”

The motion was lost, with Liberal Democrat councillors voting in favour, Labour abstaining and Conservatives voting against.



