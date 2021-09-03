Published: 4:30 PM September 3, 2021

The area of land on Berechurch Hall Road that could become home to 153 new properties - Credit: Google Maps

Plans to build 153 news homes on the outskirts of Colchester are set to be approved next week.

An application has been submitted by Persimmon Homes to build the properties on Berechurch Hall Road.

The development would be made up of a mixture of one- to four-bedroom houses and apartments. The majority of the properties will be two- and three-bed houses.

Of the units proposed, 46 are to be affordable homes including nine intermediate tenures; and 37 affordable rented tenure properties.

The area of land proposed for the build is allocated for housing under the emerging local plan for the area.

Concerns had been raised about the project by local residents who said it would bring extra traffic to an area that had lost much of its infrastructure.

"We feel that the traffic on Berechurch Hall Road is already a problem," said one householder.

"The fact there are no amenities nearby as the doctors, local shop and post office have already closed."

The Essex Badger Group also raised concerns about active setts on the land but said the plans should be approved with mitigation measures.

Writing in the design and access statement, Persimmon Homes said that the development would contribute to Colchester Borough Council’s five-year housing supply.

"Development on this site will ensure an efficient use of land as well as the additional benefit of a physical link with the adjacent land to the west, currently subject to a residential application,” it read.

"This comprehensive approach to development helps to ensure that this development integrates into the surrounding area and links to surrounding development as opposed to being stand alone as well as fulfilling the allocation’s requirements.

"Overall, this proposal represents sustainable development in a sustainable location with residential development that will contribute to the borough’s OAHN and help to deliver houses in the shorter term as the Garden Community’s delivery is delayed."

In a report to Colchester Borough Council, planning officers recommend that the plans be approved saying that it would bring “positive economic and social effects”.

A final decision on the plans will be made next week.