Road safety concerns see decision deferred on 150 new homes

Published: 7:00 PM September 10, 2021

The area of land on Berechurch Hall Road that could become home to 153 new properties - Credit: Google Maps

A decision on an application for 153 new homes on the outskirts of Colchester has been deferred over road safety concerns.

Persimmon Homes is looking to build the properties on Berechurch Hall Road.

The development would be made up of a mixture of one- to four-bedroom houses and apartments. The majority of the properties will be two- and three-bed houses.

Of the units proposed, 46 are to be affordable homes including nine intermediate tenures; and 37 affordable rented tenure properties.

The area of land proposed for the build is allocated for housing under the emerging local plan for the area.

The plans were sent to Colchester Borough Council's planning committee on Thursday night and were recommended for approval by planning officers.

Stuart Wilshere from Persimmon Homes appeared in front of the committee during the meeting and said that the company had worked extensively with the council and statutory consultees on the plans.

"Our site is an allocated site in the plan which will contribute to the borough's housing supply," he said.

Mr Wilshere also highlighted the designs of the site which were designed to reflect existing local properties.

Despite his reassurances, those attending the meeting raised a number of concerns about the site.

"It will be a nightmare for local residents," said resident Mary Stuttle.

"The proposed plans would lend themselves to an accident blackspot."

She also criticised plans for bus stops on the site which were not given a location in the plan.

Dave Harris said many concerns had been raised to him by local residents - Credit: Abbie Weaving

Essex County councillor Dave Harris also raised a number of concerns he had had from residents regarding difficulties in crossing roads in the area, particularly for disabled people.

Further concerns were raised by members of the committee about sufficient pathways in the area and the lack of infrastructure to ensure bus services could run smoothly in the area.

Councillors therefore decided they needed further information and advice from highways representatives before making a full decision on the plans.

They voted unanimously to defer the application for the time being.