350 new homes to be built across borough in five years

Hundreds of new homes are set to be built for those most in need in the Colchester area under a new vision for the future of the city's housing.

Colchester Borough Homes (CBH) has launched a strategic plan for the next five years which says it is aiming to provide 350 new homes during that time.

Details have not yet been released of where the homes will be, or what type of accommodation will be created, but the organisation says increasing the number of homes, along with the quality and type of properties, is one of its top priorities.

CBH is also aiming to ensure that less than 2.9 per 1,000 households in the borough are in temporary accommodation by preventing homelessness, tackling rough sleeping and supporting the most vulnerable.

CBH is the Arm’s Length Management Organisation (ALMO) responsible for the management of over 7,000 homes as well as corporate buildings on behalf of Colchester Borough Council.

Board chair Dirk Paterson said: “All organisations need a clear direction and focus for their most important priorities. Our new Strategic Plan provides that direction and focus, within the anticipated resources available over the coming years. It reflects our commitment to listen to feedback and focus our efforts on what matters most to us – our customers, our colleagues and our communities.

“We want our tenants, residents and stakeholders to feel positive about their future with us. Our new Strategic Plan is a promise to our customers, our colleagues, and our communities that we are clear in our aims and ready to make progress and to measure our success. Together, we can make Colchester a better place.”

Mr Paterson said the strategy is about creating "safe and inclusive communities where people can feel proud of where they live".

The plan will focus on key areas, including delivering positive customer experiences across all CBH services, investment in homes and neighbourhoods, creating safe and inclusive places, valuing staff, and delivering services that are in tune with the needs and expectations of local communities.