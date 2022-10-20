Couple left 'fearful of safety' after stepson attack, report finds

The Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman made its findings in a report in relation to a man known as Mr X. - Credit: Charlie Ridler

A couple was left "fearful for their safety" after a delay in providing specialist housing for their stepson after he attacked his stepdad after a seizure.

The Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman made its findings in a report in relation to a man known as Mr X.

Mr X was attacked by his stepson Mr Y, who he cared for, in March 2021 and asked Colchester Borough Council for help.

But he was not placed in sheltered housing until September that year, according to the Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman.

Mr X complained the delay in finding housing for his stepson left him and his wife in ongoing danger, according to an Ombudsman report.

Colchester Borough council has agreed to pay Mr X £300. According to the report, this is in recognition of the stress and trouble caused by the situation.

A spokesperson for Colchester Borough Homes, which provides housing services on behalf of the council, said in a statement: “We are sorry that on this occasion our service did not achieve the outcome desired by the applicant’s family.

“This case was sensitive and complex, and we had to ensure that the needs of the applicant were considered along with the requirements of their family.

“We have accepted the Ombudsman’s report and recommendations and have made improvements to the way that we manage information received regarding applicants.

“We strive to ensure we provide the best possible service for people in Colchester, with limited available affordable homes. We take complaints regarding our service seriously and use them to improve.”

According to the report, the council took steps to alleviate immediate danger by offering Mr Y temporary housing, which was declined by Mr X in preference of finding a long-term solution.

But it found fault with the council for not carrying out a sheltered accommodation assessment until July, two months after it had been given evidence Mr Y was receiving Disability Living Allowance.

A section read: “This fault caused Mr and Mrs X an injustice, as they remained in a living environment, fearful of their safety and the wellbeing of Mr Y, whereby the duration could have been reduced had the council acted on evidence it held.”

It also criticised the council for not referring the case to social care services until May, when it had an opportunity to do so a month earlier.

In August, Mr Y’s social worker wrote to the council confirming his support plan and suitability for sheltered accommodation. In September, the council placed a bid for extra care sheltered housing and Mr Y was successfully placed.