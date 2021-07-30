Plans for new 'ambitious' housing development moves forward

Published: 4:07 PM July 30, 2021

A new development has reached the next stage after outline planning permission awarded. - Credit: Google Earth

An ambitious new development which is set to bring homes, healthcare facilities and business units to Colchester has moved a step closer to completion after outline planning permission was granted.

Colchester Borough Council’s proposed development at the former Colchester Rugby Club site, off Mill Road, located south of the A12 was awarded the consent last night, Thursday, July 29.

If given the full green light, it is hoped the development will bring significant investment, homes and facilities to the town.

The development will include 350 family homes, including 105 social homes, a healthcare campus with 300 homes for older people, a 25-bed private acute surgical hospital, a new medical centre that can accommodate more GPs, a 75-bed care home, food and retail outlets, 45,100spm of office and commercial space and a community centre and public open space.

At the meeting last night the council's planning committee backed the plans subject to a section 106 agreement to secure funding for the new infrastructure, including education, the NHS and a new community centre.

The new scheme forms part of the council's wider Northern Gateway vision, which includes the recently opened £28.8m sports park and provides a new home for the relocated archery and rugby sports clubs from the Mill Road site.

Leader of the Council, Paul Dundas, said: “This is a huge step forward for this ambitious project that will help transform this area of the Northern Gateway and bring jobs, affordable housing and facilities benefiting the whole community.

Leader of Colchester Borough Council, Paul Dundas - Credit: Colchester Borough Council

“This is a significant investment into our borough, which is extremely important to boost economic recovery following the impact of Covid-19.

"I look forward to this project continuing to take shape for the benefit of our residents and Colchester’s future.”

There is already planning permission for a new leisure development bringing a 12-screen cinema, restaurants, hotel, bowling alley, indoor golf and climbing centre adjacent to the Community Stadium and David Lloyd tennis centre.

The whole approved development will benefit from a low carbon District Heat Network, using natural renewable energy from underground sources to provide heating and hot water for the whole area, and an integral digital network providing ultra-fast broadband to the new local homes and businesses.



