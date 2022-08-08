Threat of homelessness in Colchester rises by 36%

Out of 308 local authorities, Colchester ranked in the top 100 when it came to those that saw the highest increase. - Credit: PA

The number of households in Colchester facing the threat of homelessness has risen by almost 36% in one year.

According to figures from the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government, the city saw a rise from 84 in January to March 2021 to 114 during the same period this year.

Out of 308 local authorities, Colchester ranked in the top 100 when it came to those that saw the highest increase of households at risk, ranking 94th.

Someone is legally threatened with homelessness if they are likely to lose their house in eight weeks, including incidents whereby a landlord gives them a valid section 21 notice.

At that stage, the local council must help a person in need within 56 days.

Overall, the East of England saw an increase of 14%, while the country as a whole saw a rise of 15%.

Nearby Ipswich, which saw significantly higher numbers of people threatened with homelessness overall, actually saw a decrease of 28%.

However, 2022 still saw a staggeringly high 277 households at risk.

Campbell Robb, Chief Executive of Nacro, a criminal justice and housing charity, and former Shelter CEO said: “In my years of working with homeless people, I have never been so concerned about what is round the corner.

"Last week’s statistics are a warning shot of what is to come as the cost-of-living crisis takes hold.

"We are hearing, time and again, from our staff that the people they support are struggling to put food on the table, pay bills and are reporting worsening mental health.

"As the Government focuses on who is next Prime Minister, it needs to ensure that it doesn’t take its eye off the ball when it comes to homelessness.

"We saw what could be achieved on homelessness during the covid crisis and the Government’s Everyone-In Scheme.

"We need that level of urgent action now.”