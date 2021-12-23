County braced for 2,000-plus new homes after land approvals

A CGI of the planned development for Berechurch Hall Road in Colchester - Credit: Persimmon Homes

More than 2,000 new homes have been approved by Essex councils in the last six months - with thousands more in the pipeline.

At least 2,335 homes will be built in the near future due to decisions issued by district and borough councils since August.

These are some of the developments expected to get underway soon:

Chelmsford

An eco-housing estate of 100 homes was given the go-ahead in Chelmsford in October.

The project was partly funded by Homes England and aims to demonstrate how homes can be cheap to heat and power.

Additionally, a new 450-home development on Chelmsford’s waterside will be accessible from the city centre by foot or bicycle, de-prioritising access by car.

Manor Farm will see 340 new homes - a 36% increase from the 250 homes set out in the council’s local plan - and 197 rent-only flats will be created in the heart of Chelmsford.

Colchester

Colchester councillors said they felt powerless to refuse an application for 153 houses by Persimmon Homes in Berechurch Hall Road in October.

The plans were criticised for their potential impact on traffic and wildlife, but went through because the council was likely to lose if the developers appealed a refusal.

Witham

At the end of October, final sign-off for the appearance, landscaping, layout and scale for 216 homes in Witham was given by Braintree District Council.

This was despite Anglian Water identifying possible issues with sewage and flooding related to the scheme.

What next?

Many more housing plans have been set in motion this year, but have not yet reached final approval.

One such development is the garden community between Tendring and Colchester.

Last month, a £100million road was given approval by Essex County Council to unlock land for the 9,000-home community.

This was green-lit despite fears from residents that their properties will be blighted by the A133/A120 link road.

Although many will be refused, some will come to fruition in the new year.



