Concerns raised about mess left by construction traffic at homes site

A concept image of the new homes development on the site of the former Deben High School at Felixstowe - looking down the mews street - Credit: TATEHINDLE ARCHITECTS

Concerns have been raised that developer lorries associated with a building site for new homes and sports facilities are leaving mud and other debris in a road.

Herbert Crossman, a visitor to Felixstowe, said he had encountered mud and other materials while driving along Garrison Lane close to the site of the former Deben High School in Felixstowe where East Suffolk Council is building 61 homes.

The Harrow man said he was particularly concerned about potential safety risks for road users.

He said: “You can’t leave the highways in that state. You have got to think about cyclists and people with mobility scooters. It is a death trap as far as I’m concerned.”

Margaret Morris, a town councillor in Felixstowe, said she had visited Garrison Lane, but had not noticed any problems, adding that she had supported the proposed development.

She said she would visit the area again to have a look at the state of the road.

She said: “I hope that the development that is happening there is not impacting upon visitors to the town.”

Deben High School in Felixstowe is being demolished for housing and sports facilities - Credit: Time Flize Ltd/East Suffolk Coun

A spokesperson for East Suffolk Council said: “The contractors are aware that recent excessive rainfall led to some mud being transferred to the road close to the site and have subsequently cleared and cleaned the immediate location.

“They are not aware that any other debris found its way on to the road and are careful to ensure that all site clearance materials are loaded carefully and accounted for.”

The whole development is expected to be completed by 2023.

Deben High School in the 1990s - Credit: Archant

The site was transferred to the district council from Suffolk County Council last year and will be part of the ongoing development of Felixstowe Sports Hub and will provide a new home for Felixstowe Indoor Bowls Club and Felixstowe and Corinthians Cricket Club.

The homes will be built to PassivHaus standard and include 32 affordable rented, 10 shared ownership and 19 open market homes.

This equates to a 69% affordable homes contribution.

Green spaces have been designed to connect the proposed development to the surrounding community, walking links are proposed between the new development and the park at Valley Walk.

The former Assembly Hall will be retained as a community space, with the striking clock tower visible from Garrison Lane.