Construction of 140-home Stowmarket development underway
Work has begun on a new 141-property housing development at Stowmarket.
The development, constructed by Bellway, will be known as Pinewood Grange and located off Gun Cotton Way and is part of the wider Cedars Park neighbourhood in Stowmarket. It is hoped to be completed by April 2022.
The development will also include a children's play area, while Bellway has also agreed to invest more than £350,00 into the local area as part of the planning agreement with Mid Suffolk District Council.
The housebuilder is delivering a mix of homes at the new scheme, with 92 two-, three- and four-bedroom houses for private sale and 49 one-, two- and three-bedroom affordable homes
Philip Standen, managing director of Bellway Eastern Counties, said: “Our Pinewood Grange development will deliver high-quality new homes and provide significant employment opportunities for over 400 workers during the construction phase.
“The development has been consciously designed to support the local wildlife and improve biodiversity, for example, with the provision of bird boxes on site.
“The site’s location and the mix of house types we are delivering will suit a range of prospective buyers. The development is situated just a mile from Stowmarket town centre and just off the A14, making it an ideal option for professionals commuting to nearby towns and cities."
