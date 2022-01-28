Views needed on next phase of Chilton Woods development

An artist's impression of the future development at Chilton Woods, near Sudbury - Credit: Simon Jones & Associates

Residents are being invited to give their opinions on the next phase of a major development of 1,150 homes.

The second phase of the Chilton Woods development, near Sudbury, will involve the building of 243 homes, of which 30% will be affordable.

Developer Taylor Wimpey will be holding an online public consultation to gauge the public’s views from 5pm on January 31 until February 14.

A webinar will also be held at 5pm on February 2 giving people the opportunity to ask questions of the project team. To join the webinar, visit www.taylorwimpey.com/chilton-woods

Sam Caslin, planning manager for Taylor Wimpey London, said: “We are incredibly grateful to everyone who has shared their views on our proposals for the Chilton Woods development over the past year.

“The feedback has led to significant changes to our designs for the whole site, and we believe that the development will be better as a result.

“Having launched our first phase of homes for sale this autumn, we are now seeking people’s views on the second phase. We look forward to hearing what people think of our latest proposals.”

In March 2018, Babergh District Council granted outline planning permission for the development on land north of Woodhall Business Park, a quarter of which will be designated as ‘affordable’ for rent or shared ownership.

Land will also be provided for a new primary school with pre-school facilities on the site, a village centre with new shops and community hall. A significant proportion of the site will be allocated as green space.

Planning permission for the first phase of 200 new homes, known as Maidenfields, was granted in March 2021, with the first homes going on sale in September 2021.

Stephen Plumb, chair of the council’s planning committee, welcomed the approval of the first phase and said the homes would meet a need for housing in Suffolk.

He added: “We are now a step closer to construction beginning on proposals, which not only offer a substantial amount of affordable homes and employment opportunities, but will also secure the infrastructure needed to keep pace with growth, including new schools and leisure facilities – meeting our ongoing ambition for Babergh to be somewhere that everyone is proud to call home."

To find out more, visit www.taylorwimpey.com/chilton-woods.