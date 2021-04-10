News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News >

Plans for 170 homes in village outside of Ipswich

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 6:00 AM April 10, 2021   
The site where the homes will be built in Copdock

The site where the homes will be built in Copdock - Credit: Google Earth

A development of up to 170 homes is set to built on agricultural land between Copdock and Washbrook, according to new plans.

Suffolk County Council, the applicant, has proposed building the development on a 9.85-hectare site to the south east of Back Lane.

The proposals were submitted to Babergh District Council earlier this week.

The land, several miles west of Ipswich, had previously been earmarked for up to 226 homes in the draft Local Plan and Neighbourhood Plan for the area.

Planning documents submitted to the council said a public open space and play area would also be constructed as part of the development.

You may also want to watch:

The application is for outline planning permission, with access to the estate and the sizes of the homes to be confirmed at a later date.

The proposals say 60 of the new builds, which would have off-road parking, would be classed as affordable in line planning policy.

Most Read

  1. 1 Giant Noah's Ark stuck on Ipswich Waterfront
  2. 2 Paul Cook's takeover worry and why he cancelled today's pre-match press conference
  3. 3 Closing coastal footbridge will have 'devastating' impact, pub owner says
  1. 4 'I absolutely want to be part of it' - Skipper Chambers on Cook and his Town future
  2. 5 Ipswich Town transfer rumours: Town linked with Feyenoord defender as Edwards 'attracts interest'
  3. 6 Murder suspect arrested after woman found dead at country park
  4. 7 Family's heartfelt tribute to 'devoted mother' of four who died in crash
  5. 8 Legend Drogba's message for Ipswich Town's new owners
  6. 9 Four-vehicle crash closes A14 petrol station for more than 15 hours
  7. 10 Former Ipswich Town chairman Sheepshanks on American takeover, Evans' tenure and an 'exciting' future

Construction of the 170 properties would represent a 50% increase in the number of homes in the parish of Copdock and Washbrook, according to the 2011 census.

Suffolk County Council said in the application the "sustainable" development would support nearby infrastructure, such as doctors' surgeries and schools, with a contribution of section 106 funding.

Planning documents said: "The proposed development will support the local economy during both the construction phase as well as the occupation phase as future residents support local services, strengthening the role of the rural economy.

"The proposals will provide a net economic benefit to the local area through the construction of the proposed development as well as the increased expenditure in the local area resulting from the activities of its future occupiers.

"The proposed development provides substantial benefits, including the meaningful contribution in addressing the housing need across the Babergh district, such as improved cycle and pedestrian connections within the village.

"It is considered that development on the application site would comply with the environmental objective of sustainable development.

"The plans submitted with this application, alongside the design and access statement, confirm the site is capable of accommodating the proposed 170 dwellings."

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Marcus Evans has sold Ipswich Town to a group of American investors

Football

Ipswich Town takeover: Marcus Evans sells club to American investors for...

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Two men have been disqualified from driving for six months after being caught speeding at more than

Revealed: Suffolk's worst 20 roads for speeding offences

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Brett Johnson and Mike O'Leary have given their first press conference since taking over at Ipswich Town

Live

Key points as Brett Johnson and Mike O'Leary give first press conference...

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Police joined forces with partner agencies for the operation

Delays possible as police escort 44-tonne vehicles through Suffolk

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus