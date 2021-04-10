Plans for 170 homes in village outside of Ipswich

Published: 6:00 AM April 10, 2021

A development of up to 170 homes is set to built on agricultural land between Copdock and Washbrook, according to new plans.

Suffolk County Council, the applicant, has proposed building the development on a 9.85-hectare site to the south east of Back Lane.

The proposals were submitted to Babergh District Council earlier this week.

The land, several miles west of Ipswich, had previously been earmarked for up to 226 homes in the draft Local Plan and Neighbourhood Plan for the area.

Planning documents submitted to the council said a public open space and play area would also be constructed as part of the development.

The application is for outline planning permission, with access to the estate and the sizes of the homes to be confirmed at a later date.

The proposals say 60 of the new builds, which would have off-road parking, would be classed as affordable in line planning policy.

Construction of the 170 properties would represent a 50% increase in the number of homes in the parish of Copdock and Washbrook, according to the 2011 census.

Suffolk County Council said in the application the "sustainable" development would support nearby infrastructure, such as doctors' surgeries and schools, with a contribution of section 106 funding.

Planning documents said: "The proposed development will support the local economy during both the construction phase as well as the occupation phase as future residents support local services, strengthening the role of the rural economy.

"The proposals will provide a net economic benefit to the local area through the construction of the proposed development as well as the increased expenditure in the local area resulting from the activities of its future occupiers.

"The proposed development provides substantial benefits, including the meaningful contribution in addressing the housing need across the Babergh district, such as improved cycle and pedestrian connections within the village.

"It is considered that development on the application site would comply with the environmental objective of sustainable development.

"The plans submitted with this application, alongside the design and access statement, confirm the site is capable of accommodating the proposed 170 dwellings."