Parish council objects to plans for 43 homes in Suffolk village

Land off Jacks Green Road, Creeting St Mary, the site of plans for 43 homes. - Credit: Google Maps

Creeting St Mary parish council has objected to plans for 43 homes in the village.

The project, submitted by Ruby Homes, is on land off Jacks Green Road, and comprises two-bedroom to five-bedroom properties.

The land, and accompanying planning permission, was sold off for charity in 2021, with the funds being used by Needham Market & Barking Welfare Charities to help build almshouses and provide support to local residents.

The next stage of the plans was submitted to Mid Suffolk District Council in June, but the parish council has objected to the project, with continuing concerns from the outline stage as well as fresh worries around road safety.

Concerns around "overdevelopment" were raised at the outline stage by the parish council, which said: "Creeting St Mary has recently seen applications approved for many houses in the village, especially All Saints Road and also 52 houses on the Breheny site.

"Another 43 houses on Jacks Green Road is a concerning overdevelopment issue which will overwhelm an already insufficient infrastructure."

Councillors are also concerned about the location of the project, adding: "Jacks Green Road is already a very busy road with an ongoing speeding issue.

"Data retrieved from the Vehicle Activated Speed Sign located on Jacks Green Triangle has presented to us how motorists ignore the speed limit and proves what a dangerous road it can be.

"Adding another 100+ vehicles to the mix will certainly make the road even more dangerous.

"The parish council and many residents are against this proposal because it is felt that these proposals will not in any way improve, add, or enhance the village but will only worsen it."

However, the Mid Suffolk Council committee report at outline stage said: "The provision of additional housing, even at a time when the council can demonstrate the required housing supply is a positive social benefit.

"Future occupants would likely make use of local services and facilities within Needham Market and to a lesser degree within Creeting St. Mary."

A decision on the plans is expected in early August.