Britain's wonkiest house sees revamp plans withdrawn

Published: 6:00 AM December 20, 2020

The plans to convert the Crooked House have been withdrawn - Credit: GOOGLE MAPS

Plans to fully convert the quirky Crooked House in Lavenham into a home have been withdrawn.

The 14th century building, notable for its crooked angle, was set to be converted into a residential property by its prospective new owners.

The Crooked House - dubbed Britain's wonkiest - hit the market earlier this year with a price tag of £525,000.

Currently in use as a tea room, the buyers had proposed allowing the community to make use of the building, such as open days, music recitals and pop-up galleries.

Planning documents said the tea room business had become "unviable" in the coronavirus pandemic.

You may also want to watch:

Lavenham Parish Council had opposed the plans, believing the Crooked House to be an "important and recognised part" of the village and said the loss of visitors would be "detrimental" to the area.

The proposals have now been withdrawn from Babergh District Council's planning portal by the applicants.







