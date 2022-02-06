Homes proposed for all-weather riding arena site set for refusal

The plans for five homes at Yoxford are set for refusal - Credit: Archant

Overwhelming objections look set to scupper plans for five homes on land used as a paddock, stables and all-weather riding arena in an east Suffolk village.

Parker Planning Services want to build the bungalows on land to the rear of Culcott Close, Yoxford.

There have been more than 40 objections and East Suffolk Council's planning committee north is recommended to refuse the project when it is discussed on Tuesday, February 8.

Villagers have voiced concerns over loss of privacy, overlooking, loss of outlook, daylight, and also worries over noise and disturbance.

Yoxford Parish Council "strongly opposes" the plan as the land is in open countryside and says there would be problems with access causing traffic and public safety issues.

Suffolk Highways is also against the proposals for similar reasons.

East Suffolk planners say the land is outside the village settlement envelope and designated as countryside and unacceptable as it is contrary to policy. A report for the committee says "the potential harm of the development to the rural setting outweighs any limited benefit that the development would provide".