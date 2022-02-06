News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Housing

Homes proposed for all-weather riding arena site set for refusal

Author Picture Icon

Richard Cornwell

Published: 2:00 PM February 6, 2022
House building. Construction on a Hopkins Homes site. Picture: ANDREW HENDRY

The plans for five homes at Yoxford are set for refusal - Credit: Archant

Overwhelming objections look set to scupper plans for five homes on land used as a paddock, stables and all-weather riding arena in an east Suffolk village.

Parker Planning Services want to build the bungalows on land to the rear of Culcott Close, Yoxford.

There have been more than 40 objections and East Suffolk Council's planning committee north is recommended to refuse the project when it is discussed on Tuesday, February 8.

Villagers have voiced concerns over loss of privacy, overlooking, loss of outlook, daylight, and also worries over noise and disturbance.

Yoxford Parish Council "strongly opposes" the plan as the land is in open countryside and says there would be problems with access causing traffic and public safety issues.

Suffolk Highways is also against the proposals for similar reasons.

East Suffolk planners say the land is outside the village settlement envelope and designated as countryside and unacceptable as it is contrary to policy. A report for the committee says "the potential harm of the development to the rural setting outweighs any limited benefit that the development would provide".

East Suffolk Council
Planning and Development
Saxmundham News
East Suffolk News

Don't Miss

A police cordon is in place outside Ipswich international Chruch

Suffolk Live News | Video

10-year-old girl in 'critical' condition as driver flees scene of crash

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Wattisfield near Diss was Suffolk's biggest Postcode Lottery winner in January 

All of the places in Suffolk that won the Postcode Lottery in January

Timothy Bradford

Author Picture Icon
TV crews were in Kersey yesterday for the filming of the new television series Magpie Murders

TV

First episode of crime drama series filmed across Suffolk to air

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Thomas Mills High School in Framlingham Picture: GOOGLE

Education News

Why did Thomas Mills not have an Ofsted inspection for more than 10 years?

Matt Powell

Author Picture Icon