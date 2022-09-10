Staircase controversy causes setback to deanery revamp plans

The deanery is sited in the Abbey Gardens and cathedral precincts - Credit: Archant

A grand early 20th-century staircase built by a Suffolk architect at Bury St Edmunds’ deanery will be preserved - after an application to demolish it was refused.

West Suffolk Council development control committee heard the Very Rev Joe Hawes’ plea to adapt the listed building so community groups could use it, but refused his application on the basis of recommendations by Historic England, The Victorian Society and the conservation officer.

The grade one-listed deanery is located within The Abbey Gardens and Precincts, and was originally built in 1744 as an almshouse. In 1898, the building was sold to the church as a vicarage, and the entrance hall staircase was built after this.

Officers stated the building is owned privately, and could be sold to an owner who does not use it for community group meetings.

The Very Rev Hawes, Dean of St Edmundsbury and Ipswich, plans to use the Deanery as his home and a place of hospitality. He said he was "alarmed" that some councillors were unconvinced by the level of public benefit.

He said: “The use of a deanery derives substantial public benefit. It’s about working with committed community partners, who will be able to use the space.

“It can only happen by the relocation of the staircase, to provide that space."

In July, listed planning permission for the same changes rejected on Wednesday had been granted. The decision was contrary to officer recommendations, so officers prepared a risk assessment. It was on the basis of this that councillors refused the application this time.

The Victorian Society said the staircase is one of the "clearest indicators of the change of use from almshouse to a high-status residence" and its removal would cause harm to the significance of the building.

Conservative councillors Ian Houlder and Peter Stevens were among those supporting the reverend. Arguments included the idea that the removal of the staircase would just mean the Deanery was closer to its design when it was an almshouse, and the public benefit suggested by the reverend.

