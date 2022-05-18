54 Debenham homes given green light by planners

The green light has been given for 54 new homes in Debenham to be built.

On Wednesday, Mid Suffolk District Council’s development control committee granted approval by six votes to one for plans to develop 2.5-hectares of land east of Aspall Road.

The full application, lodged by Denbury Homes, previously known as Hopkins and Moore, includes 19 affordable homes, and is on land which is allocated for 37-87 homes in the village’s neighbourhood plan.

Historic England objected to the scheme as it felt “development of this site would result in harm to the significance of the conservation area through development in its setting,” but planning officers said it would result in “less than substantial harm” which would be outweighed by the benefits.

Joshua Hopkins, land director for Denbury Homes said: “We’re very pleased to hear that our application for a new development in Debenham has received approval.

“We’ve worked extremely hard to ensure our plans deliver homes in a range of sizes and styles which will enhance the existing community and meet local needs.

“The development at Debenham will include homes ranging from a two-bedroom bungalow to two-, three- and four-bedroom houses. It will also include affordable homes in a range of styles, sizes, and types of tenure.

“As a regional developer, we are very conscious of the character of the villages and towns we build in and go to great lengths to design our homes and developments so that they are a fitting addition to their location.

“We will continue to work with stakeholders to meet the conditions set out by the council and look forward to starting work at the site as soon as possible.”

Debenham Parish Council said it supported the plan, but called for solar panels to be installed wherever possible.

Developers pledged to discuss solar panels with the council, and said air source heat pumps would be used for the homes.

Eighteen public objections were received, with concerns over loss of countryside, extra traffic and pedestrian safety among reasons cited.

Hedging on the western side of Aspall Road is to be trimmed back to add more width to the footpath, developers said.

Ward councillor Kathie Guthrie said a new footpath to Aspall Road would be a “great asset” and highlighted the 19 affordable homes as a benefit to the community.