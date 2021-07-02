Fresh plans to convert dental surgery into home unveiled

Published: 7:30 AM July 2, 2021

Revised proposals to convert a disused dental surgery in Debenham's High Street back into a home have been submitted.

Debenham Dental & Implant Practice, to the south of the village, is no longer in use, according to documents submitted to Mid Suffolk District Council.

Before its conversion into the surgery, the property had previously been used as a home.

Bucklesham Holdings Ltd applied to the council last year seeking permission to convert the building into two one-bedroom flats.

However, those proposals were later withdrawn after community leaders argued it did not comply with planning policy.

Parish councillors highlighted the lack of parking provision in the planning application, believing the revamp would attract at least four more vehicles to the already "extremely busy" High Street and remove spaces for other businesses.

Fresh plans have now been lodged with the council, seeking permission to convert the property into a single, two-bedroom home.