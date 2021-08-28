Dental surgery to be converted into home despite 'inadequate' parking fears
Revised proposals to convert a disused dental surgery in Debenham into a home have been approved, despite concerns over parking.
Debenham Dental & Implant Practice, in High Street, has been closed for several months.
The property had previously been used as a home prior to its conversion to a dental surgery.
Bucklesham Holdings Ltd had applied to Mid Suffolk District Council late last year seeking permission to convert the property into two one-bedroom flats.
However, the proposals were withdrawn after community leaders argued they did not comply with planning policy.
Fresh plans were lodged with the council in March this year, with Bucklesham Holdings seeking permission to convert the property into a single, two-bedroom home.
Suffolk Highways outlined its objection to the scheme, believing there was "inadequate" provision for parking outside the property.
However, Mid Suffolk planners gave the the second bid to convert the use of the property the green light.
