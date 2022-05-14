54 homes project in mid Suffolk village set for planning permission

Land east of Aspall Road, Debenham, which is the site of the plans. - Credit: Google Maps

Plans for 54 homes in Debenham look set to get the green light from Mid Suffolk district council planners next week.

The scheme, which was submitted by Hopkins & Moore, covers an area of 6.1 acres on land east of Aspall Road, Debenham.

The project is made up of one to four-bedroom houses and bungalows, and six one-bedroom flats.

Hopkins & Moore's design statement for the plans says: "The development provides both affordable housing and new public open space as integral elements of infrastructure, alongside and essentially funded by the remaining dwellings, which are sold on the open market.

"The financial implications to the developer are finely balanced, but seek to ensure that quality is not sacrificed to save cost.

"Hopkins & Moore has adopted a number of environmental protocol considerations and objectives to ensure that the development will incorporate a variety of environmental and sustainable measures to ensure that the proposal not only has due regard to the impact on the environment but also delivers a sustainable and enduring development for the village.

"An opportunity has been taken to provide a development which responds well to the specific circumstances of the locality, representing an excellent response to the need for further housing, which maximises the positive aspects of the site’s location, fully integrating and actively enhancing the character and appearance of the surroundings in which it would sit."

The scheme includes 19 affordable homes.

The committee report on the project – which will be presented to councillors at the development control committee on Wednesday, May 18 – says: "The resultant development is considered to propose an environment that is not considered to be excessively car-dominated, has good supervision and details a variety of dwelling styles and materials that provides interest to a range of streetscapes.

"The proposal is considered to be well connected to the existing village and its range of services and facilities, which it would help support; to create a new landscaped edge to the village and provide green public open space assets for the community to benefit from; and to provide an attractive place with a range of house types to meet both affordable and housing needs at all levels."

More information on the plans (DC/21/02982) can be found here.