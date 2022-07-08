Plans submitted to demolish former Barclays Bank branch

Plans have been submitted to demolish the former Barclays Bank branch in Tollgate Lane, Bury St Edmunds - Credit: Google Maps

Plans to demolish a former Barclays Bank branch in Bury St Edmunds and replace it with a three-storey apartment block have been unveiled.

The branch, in Tollgate Lane, closed in December 2020 due to dwindling customer numbers and an outline planning application for the proposed redevelopment has now been submitted to West Suffolk Council.

The application, submitted by Stanthorne Ltd, is seeking approval for the demolition of the existing former Barclays unit, and construction of nine residential flats and associated parking and communal areas.

Speaking at the time of the closure, Barclays said increases in online banking had led to a fall in branch visits.

A spokesman for the bank said in 2020: "The decision to close a branch is never an easy one.

"However, customers are increasingly using alternatives to branches to do their banking.

"As a result, we are seeing a sustained fall in branch visits across the UK.

“This is reflected at the Tollgate branch where there has been a 15% reduction in counter transactions in the two years to March 2020.

"In addition, almost 78% of our customers at the branch are also using different ways to bank."

Stanthorne bought the site following the announcement of the branch closure and determined that a small block of flats would "represent the best solution for the site", according to planning documents.

Plans for the site show a central access point from Tollgate Lane for vehicles and pedestrians, with that access leading to the forecourt parking area, which would also house cycle parking and bin storage.

A communal garden is proposed to the back of the site, with sufficient space for residents to dry clothing.

The design and access statement concludes: "The proposals will provide much needed quality residential accommodation to a former brownfield site, in the middle of an established residential area.

"Its location close to both amenities and public transport links, make it an ideal site to be redeveloped for residential use."

The application was validated on July 4 and is pending consideration.