Homes design is unveiled for controversial Suffolk 'cheese wedges' site
- Credit: ROSE
Former council offices in Suffolk could be redeveloped to provide 100 homes - the same number proposed in previous controversial plans known as the ‘cheese wedges.’
Construction firm ROSE Builders has unveiled the design of the new estate, to be known as King’s View, for the site of the former Suffolk Coastal District Council offices in Melton Hill, Woodbridge.
A public consultation is set to be held to gauge the views of residents about the mixture of houses and apartments, which have drawn inspiration from nearby examples of architecture and have incorporated traditional features to respect the history of the area.
The ‘cheese wedges’ had been submitted by developer Active Urban, but had attracted more than 200 objections, citing the impact on air quality and the effect of the development on the view from the nearby historic Sutton Hoo Anglo-Saxon ship burial site.
The scheme, which would have included 32 affordable homes, fell through before the homes were built due to complications resulting from a planning appeal which brought to an end the developer’s contract with the council.
In April, Alex Leader, sales and marketing director at ROSE, said the Manningtree-based firm would not be repeating the 'cheese wedges' design, but would instead be creating a development that was more suitable to the surrounding area.
He also promised to engage with the community as much as possible.
The firm’s managing director Steven Rose said: “We are delighted to be building in the town again, especially on such a prestigious site. Our aim is to provide Woodbridge with a development that will be worthy of its setting and location and become a welcome addition to the local landscape.
“We will be working up plans and looking to engage with the local community very soon.”
Woodbridge town councillor Robin Sanders, chair of the planning committee, said he had not had the chance to look at the plans in depth, but that they would be considered at the next planning meeting on June 21.
He added: “At the planning committee meeting on June 21, we will be considering the consultation and everybody from the public will be invited to comment.”
The consultation will be held at the site of the former council offices on Thursday, June 16 from 2pm to 8pm.