Housing developer's gifts help carnival and school books project

Developer Persimmon Homes has given cash gifts to good causes in two Suffolk towns where it is currently building new housing.

It has given £1,000 donations to Felixstowe Carnival and St Felix Primary School in Haverhill from its Community Champions scheme.

The money will help stage the annual Felixstowe Carnival, a three-day community event with entertainment for all ages, including a ‘Last night of the Proms’, carnival procession, free children's area, music from local bands and a grand firework display, taking place on July 22-24.

At St Felix Primary School, the money will be used to provide new books for each of its nine classrooms, inspiring its pupils to develop a love of reading.

Persimmon is currently building homes at the 1,150-home Boyton Place in Haverhill and at Trelawny Place at Felixstowe, where the first of the 560 homes are now being occupied.



